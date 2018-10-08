New Kids on the Block to perform in Milwaukee

Photo by Wikimedia

MILWAUKEE - New Kids on the Block, along with Salt-N-Pepa and a few other guests, will perform at Fiserv Forum on June 12, 2019, as part of "The MixTape Tour."

According to a release, the show will feature Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

The five acts will hit the road for a 53-city tour. New Kids on the Block is dropping a new track called "80s Baby" featuring their touring partners.

“We are thrilled to have New Kids on the Block bring the right stuff to Fiserv Forum on June 12, 2019,” said Fiserv Forum general manager Raj Saha. “It will be an awesome night of music and throwback memories.”

Tickets go on sale for American Express card members Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. General public tickets will go on sale Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.