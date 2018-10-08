Livestream

WEATHER ALERT

There are 5 areas under alert.

News

New Kids on the Block to perform in Milwaukee

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 09:38 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 09:38 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - New Kids on the Block, along with Salt-N-Pepa and a few other guests, will perform at Fiserv Forum on June 12, 2019, as part of "The MixTape Tour."

According to a release, the show will feature Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

The five acts will hit the road for a 53-city tour. New Kids on the Block is dropping a new track called "80s Baby" featuring their touring partners.

“We are thrilled to have New Kids on the Block bring the right stuff to Fiserv Forum on June 12, 2019,” said Fiserv Forum general manager Raj Saha. “It will be an awesome night of music and throwback memories.”

Tickets go on sale for American Express card members Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. General public tickets will go on sale Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration