New Iwo Jima memorial honors World War II veterans
MADISON, Wis. - A new Iwo Jima memorial now has a home in the Madison area.
The Northside Veterans of Foreign Wars post hosted veterans and their families Sunday to remember those members of the U.S. Marines and Navy who gave their lives in Operation Detachment during World War II.
Connie Allrod, a Madison native who served in the Marines from 1942-44 as an air traffic controller, and Karl Kleeman, who served in the Army from 1943-46, appeared at Sunday's dedication.
Since access to Iwo Jima is restricted mainly to those attending memorial services for fallen soldiers, some veterans dropped sand on the monument to bring a piece of the island to Madison.
