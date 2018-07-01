New Fitchburg dog park opens

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg now has a new place for dog owners to take their pets to.

The Sunnyside Dog Park held its grand opening on Saturday. The park is situated on Irish Lane near Hillside Heights Park.

Even amidst high temperatures on Saturday, several dogs were out beating the heat and enjoying the new sites and smells.

Organizers say it's nice to have another option on where to take your dogs.

"It's nice to be able to take a dog in the afternoon on weekdays instead of driving out to one of the Dane County Parks that's farther away," Rachel Burnam Holdener, an organizer with the Fitchburg Dog Park Advocates, said.

The new park features hydration stations, waste bag stations and a rain garden.