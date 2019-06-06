PHOTOS: New display at Wisconsin Veterans Museum commemorates D-Day Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A new display at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum is commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The display features artifacts owned by Milwaukee native and Navy radioman, Martin F. GuteKunst, who took part in the historic invasion by Allied forces in France 75 years ago. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Gutekunst was 27 years old at the time of D-Day and served as a radioman with the Navy on Utah Beach. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. His display case at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum includes his D-Day rain gear, Army-issued M1 helmet and the boots he wore on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. D-Day was the largest seaborne invasion in history. The display at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum will be on display until June 30. [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - A new display at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum is commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The display features artifacts owned by Milwaukee native and Navy radioman, Martin F. GuteKunst, who took part in the historic invasion by Allied forces in France 75 years ago.

Gutekunst was 27 years old at the time of D-Day and served as a radioman with the Navy on Utah Beach.

His display case at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum includes his D-Day rain gear, Army-issued M1 helmet and the boots he wore on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944.

D-Day was the largest seaborne invasion in history. The display at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum will be on display until June 30.



