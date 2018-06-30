New Bucks arena set to open Aug. 26

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A new arena for the Milwaukee Bucks will officially open to the public on Aug. 26, the team announced on Friday.

The grand opening of the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center will include public tours and the team's fourth annual Bucks Block Party presented by Klement's Sausage, team officials said in a news release.

The $524 million arena was funded through a combination of public and private money, and will replace the 30-year-old BMO Harris Bradley Center.