New BLINK temporary exhibit illuminates East Washington Avenue building

Photo courtesy of StartingBlock Madison

MADISON, Wis. - The fourth floor of 821 East Washington Ave. will be softly illuminated by white light throughout September and October as part of a temporary public art project.

According to a release, the new exhibit "Something" was installed on Sept. 14 at StartingBlock Madison. The exhibit is a Madison Arts Commission BLINK temporary public art project created by Ben Orozco and Emily Leach, two BFA students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

"Something" is a neon and fog installation representing Madison's history of industry and progressivism. The neon text says, "Nothing will come of nothing."

Throughout the night at predetermined times, the words will be obscured by a stream of fog, which culminates in a pure volume of white light. The fog is evacuated and reveals the phrase once again.

According to the release, commuters and pedestrians will be able to see the exhibit on the fourth floor as its located on a front-facing window in the Spark building.

"Something" is a freestanding structure that is 24 feet long and 7 feet tall.

Ken Flanagan, a physics Ph.D. candidate at UW–Madison, worked with the artists to design the freestanding structure and mechanics behind the fog system.

“As Madison’s long-awaited for entrepreneurial hub, StartingBlock is excited to explore intersections between technology, entrepreneurship, innovation and the creative arts," Chandra Miller Fienen, director of operations and programs at StartingBlock Madison, says.

There will be an open reception during Gallery Night on Oct. 5.