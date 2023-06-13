NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are quickly moving to make changes to the state's alcohol licensing structure they say will modernize the regulation for alcohol producers in the state.
Wisconsin currently operates under a three-tiered system — brewers and distillers, distributors and wholesalers, and retail sellers like liquor stores all have to operate separately.
According to the bill's authors, the legislation would clarify and expand those tiers to facilitate a growing craft beer industry.
"We have also witnessed more recent changes in the marketplace, like increases in craft breweries, small wineries, and new beverage products coming onto the scene," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said during testimony Tuesday. "For these reasons, it's more important than ever to modernize our alcohol beverage laws for the 21st century to ensure future continued success for all those impacted."
Local brewers, like New Glarus Brewing Company co-founder Deb Carey, welcome the change.
"I'm excited to see all sides working together and coming up with some forward movement," she said. "It'll be cleaned up and made more fair: wholesalers will be healthier and get some protections, the smaller craft industries of distilling wineries, breweries — they're going to get some protections that they like, and be able to grow a little more elegantly."
The new legislation creates more opportunities for brewers to have a retail presence. It will also create an agency within Wisconsin's Department of Revenue that will have more direct interaction with alcohol producers in the state.
"There hasn't been a lot of direction on the Department of Revenue or consistent interpretation," said Rep. Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, while testifying about the bill. "I hope this new office would fill that void."
"The only recourse the Department of Revenue has is to investigate, and then pull that person's license basically putting them out of business" Carey said. "That's a pretty big power move. And really, who wants to put a thriving business out of business and lose jobs?"