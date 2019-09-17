New ax-throwing, 'lumberjack sports' space opens in Madison

lauren b photography/courtesy of FlannelJax's

MADISON, Wis. - FlannelJax's, an ax-throwing and lumberjack sports experience, opened a new location in Madison last Tuesday, a release said.

FlannelJax's first started in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2018 and plans to launch new locations in Seattle, Fort Collins, Colorado, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Madison's location is the chain's second.

The new spot offers ax-throwing, Thump-the-Stump, a race to hammer a nail in a stump with a hatchet, and crosscut sawing.

FlannelJax's plans to host events, extreme team-building exercises and ax-throwing leagues. Participants must be 18 years or older to throw axes. There is also a bar for those 21 and older.

"We're thrilled to bring our unique and premium Lumberjack sports experience to Madison," said President Keith Beveridge. "We believe Madison is the perfect fit for this new recreational concept. FlannelJax’s will be the newest destination spot in town for groups looking for a fun, new social experience.”

FlannelJax's is at 6702 Watts Road.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.