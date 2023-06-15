MADISON, Wis. -- As the fight against addiction grows, so does the need for recovery resources. A new methadone clinic set to open in Madison aims to help.
Community Medical Services is a methadone clinic and has a focus on treating people who struggle with opioid use disorder. The clinic is more than what one would think and takes a holistic approach to treatment.
Most of the time, we don't want to be just a number, but at Community Medical Services, it might be a relief for people who are struggling with addiction.
"Their patient ID will be popped up and tell them where they are in line. It helps reduce some of the anxiety people face," Jaime Vareka, senior clinical manager, said. Vareka was pointing to a screen in a waiting room.
Vareka says the patient ID number lets them maintain their privacy.
"Even in hospitals and clinics and stuff like that, you don't want everyone to know when you go and see your primary provider. It's no one else's business," Vareka said.
That's just part of the new facility, located on East Broadway just off the Beltline. Vareka is giving us a tour of the new facility that is focused on treating opioid use disorder, including heroin and fentanyl.
"Fentanyl has changed the game. It's in everything," Vareka said.
Once a patient is all checked in, he or she can get doses of methadone, vivitrol and suboxone here. The goal with those doses is to curb withdrawal symptoms someone may be having. Those symptoms can be dangerous, deadly and get in the way of someone's recovery.
"Think about it. If you're sick and you have to go to work, your work performance isn't going to be at the same quality as you are when you feel good. And that's the same thing as opioid use disorder. When you're going through withdrawal, it's hard for you to function and survive and carry on with your daily life skills that make you who you are," Vareka said.
What makes Community Medical Services unique is the hours of operation, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vareka says nowhere else in Wisconsin offers this type of extended window.
"With these extended hours, we're able to help so many more people and explore what does treatment look like in your daily life versus only coming in the morning. Most centers are open from 5 to noon," Vareka said.
There are also rooms for therapy sessions, recovery coaching, access to resources like food banks, and a children's play area "to remind patients having a family, there's not a barrier to treatment. Your kids can come. They can play while you're doing what you need to do for your treatments," Vareka said.
Vareka says she hopes all of this will help people, erase the stigma, and show the community addiction doesn't discriminate.
"It's not just the homeless man on State Street. Right? It's your neighbor, it's the person that lives in Middleton, in Cross Plains in the big house. It's everywhere," Vareka said.
And, when patients leave this building, Vareka hopes they know they're more than just a numbers.
"This location will not only bring to light and help a lot of people, but it'll help shine in areas of Madison that need help and need support," Vareka said.
CMS is set to open Tuesday, June 20.
