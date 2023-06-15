Community Medical Services, a new methadone clinic in Madison, is set to open on Tuesday, June 20.

MADISON, Wis. -- As the fight against addiction grows, so does the need for recovery resources. A new methadone clinic set to open in Madison aims to help. 

Community Medical Services is a methadone clinic and has a focus on treating people who struggle with opioid use disorder. The clinic is more than what one would think and takes a holistic approach to treatment.

