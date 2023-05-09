Residents of Watertown will soon be able to enjoy a new town square.

WATERTOWN, Wis. -- The smaller, tight-knit community of Watertown is thinking big with its new downtown space. 

The Bentzin Family Town Square will be home to outdoor concerts, water activities and other events just in time for summer sun. 