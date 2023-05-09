WATERTOWN, Wis. -- The smaller, tight-knit community of Watertown is thinking big with its new downtown space.
The Bentzin Family Town Square will be home to outdoor concerts, water activities and other events just in time for summer sun.
"We wanted to have a world class gathering space, a place that could accommodate people of all walks of life," said Nata Salas, Chair of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority.
Salas has been behind the project in its role since the idea was established under Watertown's former mayor nearly 10 years ago. As someone who is from the area, Salas says he's excited for what it's going to bring to the community.
"I'm excited to come down with my kids, after we're done with a game, and just listen to some music," said Salas. "Maybe some eyes will come to our community that maybe overlooked us in the past."
Mason Becker is the City’s Strategic Initiatives and Development Coordinator. He told News 3 Now the journey to get to an opening has some challenges, particularly with making sure some members of the community were on board.
"There had been some buildings that had been here for a long time," said Becker, "But, I think the community saw the potential to revitalize the downtown area and the riverfront."
Becker says the city is excited about this new development for the historic downtown, without changing too much of what it already has to offer.
"We wanted to help maintain the heritage of our historic main street while enhancing it for both current and future generations," said Becker.
The Bentzin Family Town Square will have a grand opening event on May 20. More information about the event, and the process behind the development of the town square itself is available on the Watertown Redevelopment Authority's website.
Reporter
Kathryn Merck is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. You can contact her at kmerck@wisctv.com.
