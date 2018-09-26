Network improvements help 700 households in Driftless area of Dane County

MADISON, Wis. - TDS Telecom completed network upgrades to nearly 700 households through federal and state grants in the Driftless area of Dane County.

A release said about 330 households in the town of Vermont, 170 households in the town of Berry and 200 households in Black Earth can now receive expanded high-speed internet broadband services. The work in the town of Vermont was completed a year ahead of schedule.

The majority of customers will receive broadband speeds of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.

To complete the project, more than 35 miles of fiber was installed. A total of 25 Digital Service Areas were upgraded.

“We are very pleased with the completion of these projects,” said Drew Petersen, senior vice president of corporate affairs at TDS. “Our customers are the true beneficiaries of our work and these grants, which ensure better, faster and more reliable internet service in these hard to reach areas.”

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin awarded a $313,000 broadband expansion grant to the town of Berry in 2016, and in 2017 gave a $583,000 grant to the town of Vermont. TDS had two years to complete each grant.

TDS is working to expand broadband to more than 35,000 locations in Wisconsin through funding from the Federal Communications Commission, which allocates $18.8 million a year for the next 10 years to reach residents in the hardest to serve locations.

TDS plans to work in New Glarus, the town of Monticello and the town of Beetown in Grant County after receiving grants from PSCW this year to help those communities.