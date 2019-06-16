Neighbors say noise from Janesville bar is too much

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Residents on Janesville's south side say noise coming from live music performances at a local bar has become too much to handle.

Hammy's Roadside Bar features live music every other weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day, roughly eight weekends a year, said owner Suzanne Hamilton.

Hamilton said while the bar tries to do everything it can to keep the noise down, she's still heard complaints from those living nearby.

"I'm trying my best to keep everyone happy," Hamilton said. "I'm trying my best to keep the sound level down."

Jim Frei lives behind the bar and said the issue has been ongoing for years.

"It's getting to the point where we can't even enjoy our backyards," he said.

Frei said neighbors have tried to voice their frustrations with the bar, as well as with police and Janesville City Council representatives.

"We haven't been able to have kids over for birthday parties or backyard barbecue on a Sunday," he said.

On Monday, Frei and other neighbors from his street voiced their frustrations to Janesville's City Council during a regularly scheduled meeting. He said neighbors are trying to convince the city's Alcohol Licensing Committee not to renew the bar's outdoor music permit.

"I want to work with everyone. That's all I can really say," said Hamilton. "I've done everything I can to please the neighbors. At least, I feel I have."

