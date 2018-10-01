Neighborhood group to hold community meeting following shootings near La Follette High School

MADISON, Wis. - The Glendale Neighborhood Association is scheduled to host a community meeting on Monday following two shooting incidents in one week near La Follette High School.

The organization invited alders Michael Tierney and David Ahrens, who cover two of the districts in La Follette school boundaries; Sean Storch, the principal of La Follette; Capt. Tom Snyder and Chief Michael Koval from the Madison Police Department; and Alex Fralin, the chief of schools over secondary schools from the Madison Metropolitan School District.

In a Facebook post, the group wrote it organized the meeting to allow residents to hear from and talk to these different organizations “about their response to these events, as well as how they plan on addressing the problem in the future.”

Tierney said he hopes to get ideas from the community for how they can solve this problem at a city-government level. He said a potential issue that might come up is how the teens are getting access to guns. He said in many cases state statutes prevent regulation, but he’d be interested to hear any ways the common council could help.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Dowden Auditorium at Sennett Middle School.

