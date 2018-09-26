Neighbor says teen shot during 'fight club' outside La Follette High School

MADISON, Wis. - Police confirmed Wednesday morning officers have previously responded to reports of fights in the neighborhood near La Follette High School where a shooting injured a teenager.

Madison police said a teenager suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a fight between several teens in a neighborhood near the school Wednesday morning.

Witnesses reported a fight between several young men at the corner of Linda Vista Road and Turner Avenue around 10:40 a.m., Madison police said. Witnesses also told police at least one gun was fired.

Bonnie Langrehr, a neighbor in the area, said she saw students gathering, heard gunshots, hit the floor and called 911.

“That’s what we do every time there is a fight club,” Langrehr said. “It’s very scary because you don’t know where stray bullets are going to go. I’m shocked, horrified; not surprised.”

Madison Metropolitan School District Safety and Security Coordinator Joe Balles confirmed to News 3 La Follette High School was put on a “secure and hold" because of something going on in the neighborhood, but the incident did not happen at the school.

We are out at La Follette High School, where Madison police are on scene. Some parents are here, too, worried about their kids. #news3 pic.twitter.com/knUAJ0hacg — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 26, 2018

Madison Alder Amanda Hall said the teenager who was hit was a La Follette student and that the victim was struck in the lower half of the body.

Madison Police Department Public Information Office Joel DeSpain said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat because the person involved in the shooting left the area.

“We are struggling as a community; as a police department with young people with guns that are resolving their differences by deciding to shoot at each other,” DeSpain said.

"Something needs to be done now to help protect the innocents, not only the kids themselves but the people trying to live and survive in this neighborhood," Langrehr said. "Just driving through you shouldn't have to risk getting shot."

Communication sent to La Follette families said the school has received an all-clear from police and the school is continuing with a normal school day.

“The safest place to be is in school, which is why we are encouraging students to remain until the end of fourth block where we will have additional supervision for our regular dismissal. All after school programs and activities will continue as planned,” officials said in an email to parents.

A stray bullet hit a car as fight broke out near Linda Vista Road. Driver is okay. Police are grateful that a passenger wasn’t inside, they say they likely would’ve been shot. We’ll have the latest on shooting near La Follette HS on #news3 pic.twitter.com/S4O2WXnRGg — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 26, 2018

DeSpain said a stray bullet hit a car that was driving down the road at the time of the shooting. The driver is OK, but police said if there was a passenger inside the car, they likely would have been shot.

“If somebody would have been in the passenger seat, whether it’s somebody’s wife or their child going to school, that person could have been dead,” DeSpain said.

DeSpain said police have been called to the neighborhood several times in the past where students from nearby schools who are having issues “spill out onto streets and fight.”

DeSpain said the teenager was treated and will be released from the hospital Wednesday.

Officials said it is unclear where the teenagers were coming from or what the dispute was about.