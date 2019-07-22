Neighbor says racing happens every weekend on East Washington Ave., likely caused Saturday crashes

MADISON, Wis. - People living along East Washington Avenue say racing is a constant problem, and they blame it for causing two crashes that closed the road for an hour on Saturday night.

"Screeching tires, loud exhaust -- you hear a lot of motorcycles at low gears, so they're revving really high. It's constant, up until sometimes 2 in the morning," said Kristy Jorgensen.

Jorgensen has lived on East Washington Avenue for three years. She said she hears people racing down the street every weekend and sometimes during the week.

"You wake up in the middle of the night. 'Oh, there's someone racing again.' Fall back asleep. I definitely feel everyone in the neighborhood can notice it," she said.

Other residents were quick to speak out on social media following Saturday night's crashes.

Ever seen drivers race down East Wash? I have. Residents in the area say it's been happening for years... and now they hear it every weekend!

Racing likely caused a pair of crashes that shut down the street Saturday night. #news3now pic.twitter.com/DhtLHeC7i3 — Amanda Quintana (@ AmandaQTV ) July 22, 2019

One person commented on Facebook that she had been coming home as it happened, "It was drag racers. Then like six cars rubbernecking rear ended each other in the same spot."

Dane County Dispatch said there were two crashes, and the first caused the second. Several people were injured and four ambulances were called to the scene.

Although the Madison Police Department has not completed its official report, notes from the responding officer show one of the drivers was cited for racing, failure to control their vehicle and driving with no insurance and a suspended license.

The other driver suspected of racing has not been found.

Another local resident said he has complained to Madison police about the issue, but the racing continues.

"Ideally, it would be great if we could maybe see a little more police presence in the area to try to discourage it but, really, it just comes down to common sense," said Jorgensen.

