Neighbor says he's glad stray bullets didn't hit his home during shooting at Visions nightclub

MADISON, Wis. - Neighbors surrounding Visions nightclub say they are used to a busy neighborhood.

Johnny Sullivan moved to the street behind the nightclub a year ago. He said he can remember about three times when police were called for shootings on that block near the club.

"Any time there's shootings in the neighborhood, it's not good for the neighbors, kids, people," Sullivan said.

Four people had to be hospitalized early Sunday morning with gunshot wounds. A fifth person was stabbed, according to the Madison Police Department.

Sullivan said he was sleeping when the incident happened.

"I didn't really hear it. The club is pretty soundproof, so you really don't even hear the music at night unless you turn off the TV and everything's quiet," he said.

The club can become so packed that patrons will park on the street in front of Sullivan's house, around the block from the nightclub.

"I was thinking, 'I'm just glad that no stray bullets had come this way,'" Sullivan said.

Officers said they were sent to the club shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning to respond to a large fight happening there.

As they were on their way, the 911 Center was notified that shots had been fired inside the club, located on the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue.

Sullivan said he first learned about the shootings from Facebook and people who live in the neighborhood.

"I don't really know who it was or what happened, but a lot of people come here from out of town," Sullivan said.

His concern, he said, was for his two children and four nieces and nephews who live with him.

"I got kids here. Definitely, I'm worried," he said.

One of Sullivan's neighbors declined News 3's request for an interview but said he planned on moving out of the neighborhood following too many incidents nearby.

Police are still investigating the incident but said they do not believe the public is in danger.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.