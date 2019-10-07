Neenah turns to Whoville for promotion of 'Suessical the Musical'
NEENAH, Wis. - Ahead of Neenah High School’s rendition of "Suessical the Musical," the city changed its name to Whoville.
In a Facebook post Monday, the city of Neenah announced that for one week only, it would officially be known as Whoville in an effort to support the high school's fall musical.
The announcement came with a special appearance from Neenah's (or Whoville's) mayor who dressed up in a Cat-in-the-Hat costume.
Opening night for the musical is Wednesday, and it runs through Sunday.
