Nearly all Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor bridges are usable again

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Nearly all of the bridges in the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor are usable again.

After record-breaking flooding last year, officials estimated damages to the corridor reached $2.47 million. The money to repair the area came from the city, grants and potential Federal Emergency Management Agency money.

Middleton officials announced Friday that five of the six bridges are usable just "in time for this weekend." The only bridge that remains unusable is the bridge just east of Park Street.

Officials warned that while the bridges are usable, all trail users should proceed cautiously, especially after rain events. The news release added, "There may yet be areas not totally accessible to people with special accessibility needs."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.