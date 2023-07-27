U.S. Drought Monitor conditions as of 7-27-23

MADISON, Wis. -- Sporadic rainfall throughout southern Wisconsin over the past few weeks has yet to make a significant dent in drought conditions, and some areas have only worsened in the past week.

The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entirety of Iowa and Richland counties, plus nearly all of Dane, Columbia and Sauk counties, are under an extreme drought. Sections of Dodge, Jefferson, Rock, Green, Lafayette, Grant, Crawford, Juneau and Adams counties also faced extreme drought conditions, though the majority of those counties faced severe conditions rather than extreme.

Year-to-Date rainfall totals as of 7-27-23
