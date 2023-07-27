MADISON, Wis. -- Sporadic rainfall throughout southern Wisconsin over the past few weeks has yet to make a significant dent in drought conditions, and some areas have only worsened in the past week.
The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entirety of Iowa and Richland counties, plus nearly all of Dane, Columbia and Sauk counties, are under an extreme drought. Sections of Dodge, Jefferson, Rock, Green, Lafayette, Grant, Crawford, Juneau and Adams counties also faced extreme drought conditions, though the majority of those counties faced severe conditions rather than extreme.
Last week's update showed some improvement for the area where Sauk, Dane and Iowa counties meet, but any progress has since been reversed.
Conditions aren't much better from a statewide level, either. The vast majority of the state south of Stevens Point -- with only minor exceptions -- is under at least a severe drought. Much of northern Wisconsin has fared better than the south, but much of the area between Duluth and Ashland have faced severe and extreme drought conditions for weeks.
While the past few weeks have brought much needed rain, Madison is still nearly 5 inches behind the average total for this time of year. Rainfall totals for July are slightly above average, but not enough to counteract the impacts of the previous months on its own.
The ongoing drought has put serious strain on crops throughout the region, with some farmers already noticing decreased yields.
Conditions have extended long enough in some regions -- including southern Wisconsin -- that farmers in at least 27 counties now qualify for government aid because of natural disaster declarations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
One University of Wisconsin-Madison expert told News 3 Now last week that unless the coming weeks bring rainfall totals double that of the average for this time of year, the drought will continue.
Severe storms are expected to roll through parts of southern Wisconsin early Friday and later Friday evening, but they may not bring enough rain to counter current conditions during Wisconsin's hottest yet week of 2023.