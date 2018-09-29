Nearly 500 children welcome in new Midtown Police Station

MADISON, Wis. - Nearly 500 children and community members joined in a welcoming ceremony for the new Midtown Police Station on Friday.

The station, which cost more than $10 million and was in the works for over four years, became operational earlier this month. It was built on the site of the former Mount Olive Lutheran Church on Mineral Point Road and took on geographic portions and responsibilities from the south, west and central districts.

To celebrate the new station's impact on the area, kids from Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School came to the facility with signs thanking officers for their work.

"We are constantly doing outreach and welcoming people into our parish and into our school," said principal Mary Jo Vitale. "What better way to do what we do best than to welcome the police department?"

The students had the opportunity to see the station and meet the officers who work there.