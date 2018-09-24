Nearly 400 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers will deploy to Afghanistan this winter

MADISON, Wis. - Nearly 400 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers will deploy to Afghanistan this winter for the NATO-led Resolute Support mission, according to a release.

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry out of Appleton and its subordinate companies, which are all part of the 32nd Red Arrow Infantry Brigade Combat Team, will deploy as a security element for coalition forces operating in the region who are working on containing and destroying terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan and reducing the threat they pose, officials said.

Soldiers from Waupun, Ripon, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Marinette, Appleton and Clintonville will all deploy as part of the mission, according to release.

The 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry has deployed numerous times since the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, including multiple tours in Iraq in 2005-06 and 2009-10 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, officials said.

The Wisconsin National Guard is planning a send-off ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry and will release those details at a later date, according to the release.