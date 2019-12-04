LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 6

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Nearly 40,000 pounds of mac 'n' cheese donated to Second Harvest Foodbank

By:

Posted: Dec 04, 2019 03:25 PM CST

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 03:25 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Land O Lakes delivered a nearly 40,000-pound donation of macaroni and cheese to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin on Wednesday morning. 

It's the second big donation the food pantry that helps distribute food to area food shelves has received in recent weeks. Last month, Kemps and Roundy's donated 28,000 servings of milk that can last up to a year. 

Second Harvest provided nearly 14.2 million meals from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, according to a news release. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration