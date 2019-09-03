Around 800 without power in southern Wisconsin after early-morning storms
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. - Storm storms early Tuesday morning caused thousands to lose power across southern Wisconsin, according to Alliant Energy.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Alliant reported around 800 people without power in the Darlington area. Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to Alliant Energy's website.
