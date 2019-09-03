Around 800 without power in southern Wisconsin after early-morning storms

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. - Storm storms early Tuesday morning caused thousands to lose power across southern Wisconsin, according to Alliant Energy.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Alliant reported around 800 people without power in the Darlington area. Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to Alliant Energy's website.

Follow Channel3000.com and watch News 3 Now This Morning for the latest on the storms moving through the area.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.