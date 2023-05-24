MADISON, Wis. -- A survey of Wisconsin's high schoolers found more than 18% of students seriously considered suicide in the past year, and more than one-third of students reported being depressed.
Additionally, more than half of high schoolers in the state reported struggling with anxiety, the research found.
The results are part of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's annual Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which included responses from 1,838 students in 43 public, charter, and alternative high schools in the fall of 2021.
Students were asked a total of 90 questions covering a wide range of topics, including mental health, bullying, screen use, school safety, sex and dating, smoking, housing, alcohol and drug use, driving habits, nutrition, and physical health.
The survey report also included comments from students themselves, summarizing their feelings about their answers. On the topic of mental health, students said they feel like they aren't being heard.
"Adults need to understand that adolescents don’t see that people are truly there to help them. Adults try to tell us “How we really feel” and don’t take time to truly listen. And when we say, “I’m ok.” we are usually lying. We need help, we want help, we just don’t know how to ask for it," one student wrote.
A total of 33.37% of students who responded said they struggled with depression, which state leaders say continues a trend they've seen over the last decade. The rate of students reporting depression is 11% higher than it was in 2011, according to the report.
A total of 58% said they experienced at least one of depression, anxiety, self-harm or suicidal ideation in the last year.
Those concerns were amplified among students who identified as LGBTQ. According to the survey results, 80% of LGBTQ students said they had anxiety, while 65% reported being depressed. A total of 56% of LGBTQ students who took the survey reported self-harm -- by far the highest percentage among students who responded.
Additionally, nearly half of LGBTQ students -- 48% -- said they had considered suicide, and 38% said they had made a plan to kill themselves. More than 1 in 5 LGBTQ students who were surveyed -- 22% -- said they had attempted to end their life.
Only 17.8% of LGBTQ students said they get the help they need when they feel like they are in emotional distress.
"LGBTQ+ misunderstandings and discrimination are a problem," one student wrote in the survey's comments. "At my school students and teachers are completely homophobic…They also give us looks (teachers and students) of disgust."
Other Findings
School Safety: A total of 80.4% of students said they felt safe at school "most of the time" or "always," in line with results from the previous survey conducted in 2019. Students of color were more likely than white students to say they do not feel safe at school.
Dating Violence: Nearly 1 in 8 students (12.6%) reported someone had forced them to "do sexual things you did not want to do" at least once in the past year. That number was higher among females, with more than 1 in 5 girls reporting being assaulted or coerced in the last year. Additionally, nearly 1 in 10 students reported being raped in the last year. Students who had experienced sexual assault or coercion were more than 3.5 times more likely to seriously consider suicide and 5.7 times more likely to attempt suicide.
Sexual Activity: There has been a significant drop in the amount of students who say they have ever had sex, with 25.8% of students in the 2021 survey saying they've had sex at least once -- down from 34.6% in the 2019 survey. Only about 1 in 5 students reported having sex in the last three months, which researchers say is part of a decade-long decline. While older students were more likely to have sex, only about 39% of high school seniors said they have had sex.
Drinking: Less than half of Wisconsin high school students -- 49.3% -- reported ever having an alcoholic drink, a significant drop from the 2019 survey in which 58.4% said they had tried alcohol. More than 1 in 4 students saying they had at least one drink in the last month. While still high, that marks the lowest figure since the state started asking the question to high schoolers in 1993.
Smoking, Vaping, and Drugs: About one-third (32.4%) of students have tried vaping, but only 6.9% of students who responded to the survey said they vape regularly (defined as at least 20 out of the last 30 days). Only 4.5% of students reported smoking cigarettes in the last 30 days. Marijuana use has declined over the past 10 years, with about 1 in 4 students saying they have tried it at least once. Only 13.6% of students reported smoking marijuana in the last month. The number of students who reported having been offered or sold drugs at school -- 10.2% -- was also at the lowest level ever recorded.
You can find the full survey summary here.
