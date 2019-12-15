Nearly 1,800 students graduate at UW-Madison winter commencement

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison conferred 1,770 degrees Sunday to undergraduate, graduate and professional school students at the winter commencement in the Kohl Center.

According to a release, about two-thirds of the graduates took part in Sunday's ceremony. Others are expected to participate in spring commencement in May.

Sports columnist and 1992 UW-Madison graduate Jason Gay was the keynote speaker.

The release said student speaker Lisa Kamal began and ended her remarks by singing.

