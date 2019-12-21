Nature center celebrates winter solstice despite lack of snow

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MONONA, Wis. - The Aldo Leopold Nature Center celebrated its 25th annual winter solstice event Friday, bringing together the community for arts, crafts and a bonfire.

The winter solstice is the longest night of the year and is celebrated as a time to reflect on the past. But looking into the future, people created solstice wishes they hoped would come true. These wishes were added to a Yule log, and both were burned in the bonfire.

Traditions like these were represented at the event, including a short skit showing the transitions between seasons.

"We just want folks to have a reason to get outside sometimes," said the center's director, Virginia Wiggen. "Just getting people out and making plans for the winter and celebrating."

Although the event has happened for 25 years, this year is the first it took place in the center's newly renovated site, which includes additional classrooms and a preschool space.

Wiggen said the lack of snow wasn't exactly expected for this time of year but that she's still happy to be celebrating.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.