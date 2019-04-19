Natural gas leak causes mobile home evacuation Thursday

News

MADISON, Wis. - Occupants of mobile homes on the 200 block of Mallard Lane evacuated from their homes Thursday around 12:47 p.m. after a natural gas line was struck in the vicinity.

According to a release, Engine Co. 10 responded and found a skidsteer shifted concrete and caused the break in the natural gas line.

The line was going to serve a future mobile home in the area. Occupants of four homes downwind of the leak were evacuated.

Firefighters stopped the leak with tools, and the occupants returned home around 1 p.m.

Madison Gas & Electric made permanent repairs to the broken line shortly afterward.

 

