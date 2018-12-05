Nationwide businesses encourage Americans to wear colorful socks, ban broccoli to honor George Bush

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Businesses across the country will participate in Crazy Sock and Broccoli Ban Day in honor of George H.W. Bush on Dec. 5, 2018, the National Day of Mourning for the late 41st president.

President Bush was well-known in his later years for his love of colorful, loud socks with dress attire. He also had a well-documented hatred of broccoli, memorably saying, "I'm President of the United States, and I'm not going to eat any more broccoli!'' In 1990, he banned the vegetable from being served on Air Force One and in the White House during his presidency.

"I’m a self-proclaimed sock man," Bush declared in a 2014 fundraising email. "The louder, the brighter, the crazier the pattern – the better."

Bush will be buried with military-themed socks to honor his time as a naval aviator.

Long Island businessman Buth Yamali spearheaded the idea at his restaurants and catering facilities in New York, where his more than 1,000 employees will wear their most colorful socks, while not serving broccoli with any of their dishes.

"President Bush was an American hero and his life of service should serve as an example to all on what a life lived to the fullest looks like," said Yamali. "I want to honor this tremendous man."

