Zelensky makes dramatic Japan appearance as G7 leaders take aim at Russia and China

President Joe Biden, center, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with G7 leaders, walk to get into place to participate in a wreath laying ceremony, at the Peace Memorial Park during a visit as part of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on May 19.

 Kenny Holston/Pool/AP

(CNN) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky joined leaders of major democracies on Saturday at a summit in Japan dominated by a push to present a unified front against both Russia and China.

The Group of Seven (G7) talks in Hiroshima are seeking common ground on a host of global issues, including how to confront Beijing’s growing military and economic assertiveness as well as the war raging in Europe.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.