Yellen warns Congress again that default could be just days away, but others forecast a little more time

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, seen here on April 13, reinforced her warning to Congress that it has only a little time left to address the debt ceiling before the nation defaults on its obligations.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reinforced her warning to Congress that it has only a little time left to address the debt ceiling before the nation defaults on its obligations.

It is “highly likely” that the agency will not be able to pay all of its bills in full and on time as soon as June 1, Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday.