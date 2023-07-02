(CNN) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing later this week as part of ongoing efforts by the Biden administration to deepen communication between the US and China after what has been a particularly fraught and unstable time, the Treasury Department announced Sunday evening.

Yellen will be the second Cabinet-level member to travel to China in the last month. And although the visit will mark another high-level engagement between the two superpowers, no “significant breakthroughs” are expected, with the conversations over her three-day trip expected to be “constructive” and “frank,” according to a senior Treasury official. Yellen is not expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the official.