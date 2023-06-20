Wife of Texas AG Ken Paxton says she’ll participate in impeachment proceedings in capacity as state senator

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, wife of impeached state Attorney General Ken Paxton, sits in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, on May 29.

 Eric Gay/AP

(CNN) — The wife of embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday she will “carry out (her) duties” as a state senator and not recuse herself ahead of her husband’s upcoming impeachment trial.

Angela Paxton, who represents a Dallas-area district, said Texas law compels each member of the Senate to attend the impeachment proceedings on Tuesday when the chamber meets to set the rules for Paxton’s impeachment trial.

CNN’s Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.