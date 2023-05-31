Why the debt ceiling deal contains a controversial gas pipeline

Lengths of pipe wait to be laid in the ground along the path for the Mountain Valley Pipeline near Elliston, Virginia, in September 2019.

 Charles Mostoller/Reuters/File

(CNN) — Sen. Joe Manchin’s monthslong effort to greenlight the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline – a project that will pipe methane gas across parts of West Virginia and Virginia – is likely to prevail in the bipartisan debt ceiling deal, angering environmental groups and some Democratic lawmakers.

Manchin helped secure a provision in the deal that would compel federal agencies to approve all remaining permits for the approximately 300-mile natural gas pipeline, as well as shield the project from further litigation.