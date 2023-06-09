Why Biden is going about his normal routine as Trump is indicted again

President Joe Biden talks to reporters as he departs the White House for the Memorial Day holiday weekend on May 26 in Washington, DC.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(CNN) — The last time former President Donald Trump was indicted, his successor left the White House the next day intent on going about his schedule without wading into the matter.

As Trump is indicted a second time, President Joe Biden is planning to do the same thing – an intentional demonstration of calm and normalcy amid the continuing chaos of his predecessor.

CNN’s Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.