Who is John Durham, the special counsel who investigated the Trump-Russia probe?

In this May 2022 photo, special counsel John Durham leaves federal court in Washington, DC.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

John Durham, the special counsel who led the investigation into potential misconduct in the FBI's Trump-Russia probe, has made a career of investigating high-profile public corruption.

In a 300-plus page report, the Trump administration appointee determined that the FBI should never have launched its investigation into connections between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, according to the report compiled over three years and released on Monday.

