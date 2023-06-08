(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith’s monthslong investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents has entered a new chapter with the indictment of the former president, sources familiar told CNN Thursday.

Trump has been charged with seven counts in the indictment, according to another source familiar with the matter. The former president wrote on Truth Social that he had been informed by the Justice Department he was indicted and that he was “summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM.”

CNN’s Zachary Cohen, Kara Scannell, Jeremy Herb, Katelyn Polantz, Chandelis Duster, Marshall Cohen, Kaitlan Collins, Paula Reid, Sara Murray, Kristen Holmes, Tierney Sneed, and Evan Perez contributed to this report.