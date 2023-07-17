(CNN) — US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will “probably” meet before year’s end, the White House says, a step toward easing what had been a strained relationship but still short of the full-blown Oval Office invitation Netanyahu has long sought.

“They have agreed that they will meet, probably before the end of this year, and all the details of the wheres and the whens are still being worked out,” said John Kirby, the strategic communications director at the US National Security Council. He was speaking following a phone call between the two men.