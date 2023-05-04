The White House on Thursday expressed openness to a short-term fix to the debt ceiling as the US barrels toward a June default with the full faith and credit of the US government in the balance.

"Congressional leaders are going to have to figure out a way to do this. Of course, I'm sure there'll be conversations about the length. You saw the length in the congressional Republicans' bill that would take us into this situation again this time next year," Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young told reporters Thursday at the White House.