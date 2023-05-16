White House not planning to ask for extra Ukraine funding before September despite lawmaker concerns money could run out by summer

The White House says it is not currently planning to ask Congress for new Ukraine funding before the end of the fiscal year at the end of September.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(CNN) — The White House says it is not currently planning to ask Congress for new Ukraine funding before the end of the fiscal year at the end of September, pitting administration officials against some lawmakers and congressional staffers who are concerned that the funds could run out by mid-summer.

“Thanks to the bipartisan Congressional support for Ukraine, we believe we have the resources we need through the end of this fiscal year,” a White House spokesperson told CNN. “As we get closer to the end of the fiscal year, we’ll reevaluate and determine what additional resources are needed.”