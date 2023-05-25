White House lays out first-ever national strategy to combat antisemitism

President Joe Biden, here on May 21, unveiled his administration’s new plan to combat antisemitism Thursday.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — President Joe Biden unveiled his administration’s new “whole of society” plan to combat antisemitism Thursday, which he called the “most ambitious and comprehensive US government-led effort to fight antisemitism in American history.”

“The past several years, hate has been given too much oxygen, fueling a rapid rise in antisemitism,” Biden said in a prerecorded message. “It’s simply wrong. It’s not only it’s immoral, it’s unacceptable. It’s on all of us to stop it.”

CNN’s Betsy Klein contributed to this report.