White House and House Republicans strike agreement in principle to raise debt ceiling

White House and House GOP negotiators are racing to finalize a deal to raise the nation’s debt limit with time running perilously short and the risk of a first-ever US default growing and pictured the US Capitol is seen in Washington, May 21.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

Washington (CNN) — The White House and House Republicans have an agreement in principle on a deal to raise the debt ceiling for two years and cap spending, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed Saturday, moving the nation one step back from the brink of a historic default.

The agreement in principle was reached by President Joe Biden and McCarthy during a phone call Saturday, a source familiar with their call said. Now both leaders face the tall task of selling the deal to their allies in both chambers of Congress, where Republicans control the House and Democrats control the Senate. The deal must get passed before June 5 – the crucial date when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US will no longer be able to pay its bills.

