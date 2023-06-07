(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to field questions from Iowa voters in a CNN town hall Wednesday night after officially announcing off his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination earlier in the day.

The town hall will offer an early window into how Pence, who served under former President Donald Trump, plans to run against his prior boss, who’s the front-runner for the GOP nomination. The two men have been at odds over Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and incite an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.