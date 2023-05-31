What the debt ceiling deal could mean for student loan borrowers

The draft of a bill that President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated to raise the nation's debt ceiling is photographed on May 29.

 Jon Elswick/AP

Washington (CNN) — If passed into law, the bipartisan debt ceiling deal will dash any hope borrowers might have that the federal student loan payment pause would be extended for a ninth time.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said the pandemic pause on federal student loan payments would end later this year, but officials have said that before and gone on to extend the pause again.