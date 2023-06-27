CNN (CNN) — Miami mayor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Francis Suarez indicated in an interview on Tuesday that he was unfamiliar with the plight of Uyghur Muslims, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority in China whose treatment has been the subject of worldwide condemnation for years.

In an interview on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show, the Republican presidential candidate was asked, “Will you be talking about the Uyghurs in your campaign?”