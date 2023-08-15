Coates: RICO charge puts Trump at odds with his counsel
Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants have been accused of breaking a variety of criminal laws in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case, but one crime ties all their alleged misconduct together: the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The state law – which is commonly referred to as RICO – is similar to the federal version of the statue that targets so-called criminal enterprises. Georgia’s law allows prosecutors to pull an array of conduct – including activities that took place outside of the state of Georgia but may have been part of a broad conspiracy – into their indictments.

CNN’s Sara Murray, Shawna Mizelle, Christina Maxouris, Jeremy Herb, Tierney Sneed, Amy Simonson, Dave Alsup and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.