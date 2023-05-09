What E. Jean Carroll had to prove to win her case against Donald Trump

A jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday, May 9, in E. Jean Carroll's civil battery and defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

 Virgin Media News/Getty Images

E. Jean Carroll has prevailed in her civil trial against Donald Trump with a federal jury finding the former president liable for battery and defamation and awarding the writer $5 million.

The panel in a Manhattan federal courtroom considered Carroll's allegations that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman lingerie department dressing room in the spring of 1996, and then defamed her in a social media post last October. Trump has denied the allegations and called the verdict "a total disgrace" Tuesday.