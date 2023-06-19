(CNN) — The FBI, mindful of not wanting to appear partisan, had for months held off on launching a formal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s role in efforts to subvert the 2020 election, The Washington Post reported Monday, though the episode doesn’t appear to have significantly hampered prosecutors’ ability to look at Trump for federal crimes in the past two years.

Shortly after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, top Justice Department and FBI officials dismissed as premature a plan to investigate Trump allies as part of its probe and initially held off on naming him as a target, the Post reported, citing several sources familiar.