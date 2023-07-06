(CNN) — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing Thursday where she’ll meet with senior Chinese officials. Yellen will be in China until July 9, according to the Department of the Treasury.

Yellen’s trip follows President Joe Biden’s “directive after his meeting with President Xi last November to deepen communication between the US and the PRC on a range of issues, including on the global macroeconomy and financial developments,” the Treasury Department said in a statement on Sunday.