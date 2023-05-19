US says Wagner Group is trying to use third countries to obscure weapons shipments to Ukraine

The Wagner Group has been trying to ship equipment for use in Ukraine through Mali. An advertising screen to join the Wagner Group is on display in Moscow, March 27. A slogan on the screen reads: "Join the team of victors!"

 Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

(CNN) — The Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group has been working to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, including by trying to source the materials from Mali, where the group has a strong foothold, a US official told CNN.

The official, citing US intelligence declassified within the last week, said the Biden administration has been informed that Wagner has been trying to ship equipment for use in Ukraine through Mali and falsifying paperwork for the transactions.