(CNN) — The US remains in a “heightened threat environment” for terrorism driven by a series of racially and ethnically motivated attacks or plots in recent months, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday in a public advisory.

The pro-Nazi views espoused by the gunman who killed eight people in Allen, Texas, this month are part of a growing trend of extremists displaying White nationalist paraphernalia in the US and abroad, a senior DHS official told reporters.